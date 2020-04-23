Continuing its current expansion which in recent weeks has seen it beef up its senior sales team, and adding several channels to its SmartGuide Discovery Engine, streaming TV aggregator and curator FreeCast, has expanded its partnership with the European Television Guild.
The channels include The Hope Channel and Spanish equivalent Esperanza TV, RT (formerly Russia Today), RT en Español, RT Documentary and SonLife Broadcasting. The SmartGuide categorises streaming entertainment from networks, streaming services and online libraries- find something new to watch tonight.
The Hope Channel and Esperanza TV are distributed to millions of faith-based audiences through online distribution platforms, cable, broadcast, and satellite platforms globally. RT is an award winning global, round-the-clock news network of eight TV channels, broadcasting news, current affairs, and documentaries. It currently boasts a total weekly audience of 100 million viewers in 47 of the 100+ countries where RT broadcasts are available.
Commenting on the deal, and explaining the role that his company can play in distributing such types of networks to new audiences, FreeCast CEO William Mobley said: “This is really the big advantage of online distribution. A service like ours can cater very effectively to specialised channels, in a way that big cable and satellite providers or even broadcast TV cannot. So from religious networks to international and foreign language programming, our platform is fantastic for connecting the right viewers with the right content.”
The European Television Guild is a leading voice in the television and OTT spaces, providing consulting service to clients around the world and is publisher of Rapid TV News, an industry news outlet that FreeCast has been a long-time consumer of and contributor to.
