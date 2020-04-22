PCCW Media Group-owned pan-Asian over-the-top service Viu has announced the premiere of its adaptation of Pretty Little Liars from the English-language teen mystery drama of the same name.
Starring an ensemble of top stars from Indonesia and Malaysia, Viu’s adaptation is set in the fictional town of Amerta, Bali, and follows the lives of four female students whose clique falls apart when their leader, Alissa (Yuki Kato), goes mysteriously missing. A year later, Hanna (Anya Geraldine), Ema (Eyka Farhana), Sabrina (Valerie Thomas) and Aria (Shindy Huang) find themselves reunited when they begin to receive messages from a mysterious figure known as "A", who threatens to expose their darkest secrets.
The series is directed by Emil Heradi, best known for his work on Night Bus, which won six Indonesian Film Festival Awards in 2017. In addition to the main ensemble cast, the series showcases a number of seasoned Indonesian actors such as Wulan Guritno, Tarra Budiman and Irgi Fahrezi, alongside young rising stars such as Jennifer Coppen and Marcell Darwin.
Original series Pretty Little Liars follows Viu’s success with adaptations of globally acclaimed properties such as Endemol Shine Group’s The Bridge and CJ E&M’s Black, as well as series based on Viu’s original IP development. The series has been released with all 10 episodes available for binge viewing and enjoyment by subscribers in the 16 markets where Viu is available.
Commenting on the launch, Sahana Kamath, head of original production for Viu Indonesia and Malaysia, said, "As part of our continuous commitment to bringing fresh Asian content to our Viu’ers, we are proud to present the Asian version of Pretty Little Liars. With this adaptation, we set out to honour the iconic Warner Bros. series, while ensuring the core themes relate to the hearts and minds of our audience members. Importantly, this gripping and binge-worthy series will provide a platform for critical discussions around friendship, empowerment and the consequences of cyber-bullying.”
Director Heradi added: “The series was fully shot in Bali, with a brilliant cast and top-notch feature film crew that was focused on showcasing premium Asian cinematic values to the world. The characters and relationships have been adapted for local appeal, while the strong twists and turns of the original series were given a Viu-style makeover. I appreciate Viu’s expertise in taking international formats and making them locally relevant.”
The series can be seen on the Viu app which can be downloaded for free on the App Store, Google Play, and selected smart TVs, as well as on the web at www.viu.com.
