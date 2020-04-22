Accelerating the expansion of its content slate and device reach following it just completed acquisition by Fox, AVOD leader Tubi has inked an exclusive content deal with education technology firm Age Of Learning.





The deal will see the latest in the popular series ABCmouse, Search and Explore, run exclusively on the recently launched Tubi Kids channel. Based on the popular Search and Explore book series and characters in ABCmouse Early Learning Academy, the new animated series for the first time expands ABCmouse's educational content to longform storytelling. Search and Explore aims to engage children aged 2–8 in the joy of learning and helps develop their skills, knowledge, and vocabulary across academic domains including science, technology, engineering, art, math, music, social studies, and literacy. The first season of Search and Explore launches immediately with eight original episodes and with additional seasons to be released this summer and beyond.As children watch each episode, they embark on adventures with ABC Mouse and best friends 1•2•3 Mouse and Do-Re-Mi Mouse to destinations around the world. Every story within Search and Explore introduces children to exciting destinations and new learning topics. The friends slide down the cables of the Golden Gate Bridge, jump over the Statue of Liberty's hidden broken chains, and hike through the Grand Canyon as they learn about the animals that live there. In one episode, children learn about the history of the Great Wall of China, and in another, about the Amazon River and its ecosystem, plants, and animals. Each episode ends with an original song that pulls together the key learning objectives of the episode. As Age of Learning continues to expand our educational content and technology, we are also expanding the ways we reach children in the US and globally," said Age of Learning CEO Paul Candland. "We are excited to partner with Tubi to launch the Search and Explore series on the Tubi Kids platform. Particularly during these challenging times when many families are struggling to support their children's education at home, this series can help children build a love of learning and experience learning adventures across the United States and around the world."