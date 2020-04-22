As clearly demonstrated by the 15.77 million extra customers that Netflix added during the first quarter of 2020, the Covid-19 outbreak has seen a massive spike in subscription video-on-demand services and it is the same case for the advertising-funded VOD equivalent says data from Reelgood.





Based on exclusive first-party data collected from the film and TV streaming search engine service’s nearly four million users and tracking a period from 16 March to 19 April 2020, Reelgood found that by looking at playback or streaming activity for subscription VOD (SVOD) services, for every 100 click plays for SVOD services in the first week of March, there are now 517 click plays. This meant that viewership across all subscription (SVOD) services had risen by 417% at the end of the time period compared with the start. Viewership across all free ad-supported (AVOD) platforms was up by 148%, with or every 100 click plays in the beginning of March, there were now 248.



To nobody’s surprise,



Overall, SVOD accounted for 44.46% of all streaming viewership in the test period, followed by AVOD on 28.625, TV everywhere with 17.10% and TVOD ( that is rental and purchases) on 9.82%



Looking at SVOD alone, Netflix was the big winner with 33.67% of all SVOD playback from 2 March to 19 April. In second place was Prime Video with 23.9%; Hulu third with 19.04%; Disney+ on 6.21%, HBO, 3.77%; and Apple TV+ with 0.55%. In AVOD, Tubi’s 25.16% share dominated playback for the past seven weeks, with Sony Crackle next on 12.04%. IMDb TV then followed with 11.45%; Vudu 9.59%; and Popcornflix with a share of 4.47%. other products with a share of less than 1% accounted for as much as 37.29% of the AVOD market.



