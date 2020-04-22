Endemol Shine Group subsidiary Shine TV has turned to mobile technology from LiveU in order to film documentary A Very British Lockdown: Diaries from the Frontline for the UK’s leading commercial broadcaster ITV.
The film follows NHS staff, nursing home workers as well as members of the public to reflect the reality of current lives under the Covid-19 outbreak and to adhere fully to current UK lockdown rules the production made use of LiveU’s LU-Smart mobile app.
Drawing on its experience in making technically challenging productions such as Celebrity Hunted and The Heist, which also utilised LiveU’s technology, Shine TV began to develop a workflow to allow remote filming by members of the public while maintaining editorial quality. Shine TV ensured each person filmed downloaded LiveU’s LU-Smart app to their smartphone. That meant no crew members were onsite nor was there physical contact at all with participants. Footage was uploaded to Shine TV servers and edited from home by Shine TV’s editors. Using LiveU Central to manage and monitor what was being shot in real-time, additional instruction updates were communicated to participants as and when required.
“A lot of productions have been put on hold, for obvious reasons. Networks are now faced with finding content to fill their schedules. Production companies are trying their best not to shut up shop, adjusting to new ways of working to make compelling TV in the current climate while adhering to government restrictions,” remarked Shine TV executive producer Tom Hutchings.
“This is what we have done with this documentary, creating TV simply with LiveU technology that provides a real cross section of what’s happening. It means we can stay safe and ensure we capture great content. Everything in the film – with the exception of general views – was shot through the app.”
Added documentary executive producer Tom Williams: ‘Lockdown is the most extraordinary time in recent British history, and we were desperate to tell ordinary people's stories of hope, fear and resilience in the fight back against the pandemic. But how can you film unfolding dramas without ever actually meeting the people involved? By teaching our contributors remotely to use an app on their smartphones, we cracked it.”
