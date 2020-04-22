Original and aggregated programming and channels provider Cinedigm has revealed that the first quarter of 2020 has seen significant growth within its advertising-based digital networks, with monthly active viewers up 108% since October 2019 to 9.4 million.





Total viewing hours were up 636% year-on-year and more than 419% since October 2019 and total viewing hours were up 28% month-on-month in March 2020 with the commencement of shelter-in-place restrictions due to Covid-19. Cinedigm saw connected TV ad requests increase to 89% of overall inventory mix.



Viewers received content distributed across Cinedigm’s digital networks via linear free ad-supported TV (FAST) and advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) platforms. The FAST linear channel delivery reached approx. 7.2 million monthly active viewers across eight live channels across partner base including among others Xumo, Stirr, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio Watch Free and DistroTV. AVOD channel delivery reached approx. 2.2 million monthly unique viewers across five channels on partners including



“Our strategic focus on linear and scale AVOD channel deployment continues to pay off with rapid growth of our user footprint” commented Erick Opeka, president of Cinedigm Digital Networks. “Despite the challenges facing America and the advertising industry in whole, our focus on building a strong base of addressable, connected TV users and an emphasis on premium film and TV content has us well-positioned in the most defensible sector in the advertising industry.”



