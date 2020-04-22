Video compression expert V-Nova has embarked upon a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to offer an online video contribution solution designed to drive up quality whilst avoiding the need for costly leased connections.
Explaining the reasons for the partnership, V-Nova said that the volume of premium live sport and event contribution has been growing steadily in recent years and has been primarily reliant upon dedicated dark fibre backbones. However, it also pointed out that the bandwidth requirements of low-latency contribution encoders have meant the cost of these dedicated connections has been prohibitive for many. Lower-quality, higher-latency encoders often have to be used to mitigate against this.
To address these issues, the new solution will be based on the SMPTE VC-6 encoding and decoding standard — which is said to provide up to 70% bitrate savings compared with JPEG 2000 — and will combine V-Nova P.Link software with AWS Elemental MediaConnect and AWS Direct Connect to provide intra-only grade contribution feeds without the need for leased dark fibre lines.
V-Nova says that transporting these feeds with AWS enables mission-critical one-to-one or one-to-many links that are available in a cost-effective on-demand basis. It also adds that SMPTE VC-6 encoding also notably reduces processing power requirements providing higher-density and lower operating costs. Testing conducted so far has found that the combined solution enables high-quality, ultra-low-latency, multicast transport of Ultra HD at bitrates as low as 130Mbps.
“The significant cost of dedicated leased connectivity is one of a number of key barriers to the rollout of more live UHD channels and richer remote-production setups,” commented V-Nova CEO and co-founder Guido Meardi. “The combination of SMPTE VC-6 encoding and the on-demand flexibility of AWS increases the feasibility of these services and help to satisfy the ever-growing consumer appetite for premium video experiences.”
