Media creation and management solutions provider EditShare has entered the world of collaborative cloud-based media production possible with the new EFSv virtualised video editing and storage platform.
Initially running on Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure, the open EFSv platform supports industry-standard third-party creative tools for editing, audio mixing, and grading with security capabilities such as file auditing to propel secure, end-to-end editorial workflows in the cloud. EFSv native drivers are designed to eliminate traditional IT bottlenecks and deliver enhanced performance in virtual environments. And, by leveraging the EditShare RESTful API, EFSv says that customers and technology partners can easily automate advanced storage management workflows.
Commercially available immediately, EFSv packages include the workstation and GPU resources required to support teams of all sizes. they also include media management and remote production workflow tools. The Flow module adds a control layer to virtualised storage pools, with tools to scan, log, search, and organise media, assemble story packages, and move content between object and block tiers of storage and also between cloud and on-premise tiers. Flow’s automation capabilities let users orchestrate redundant tasks and complex workflows, optimising workflow efficiencies.
“Only the cloud can bring the depth of flexibility that’s essential for today’s unusual and disruptive circumstances. Overnight, the advantages offered by the cloud have changed from being ‘nice to have’ to ‘necessary,’” explained Sunil Mudholkar, vice president of product management of EditShare. “We have real-world experience successfully deploying EditShare customer workflows to run in AWS and Tencent Cloud. EFSv is the culmination of these successes. Everything, including project sharing, editing, and bin locking, is virtualised. Users can spin up an entire virtual facility in moments, with all the computing power they need to complete real-world projects in the cloud.”
