The BBC has received huge public approval for its strategy of turning to its core values of to entertain, inform and educate during the covid-19 lockdown with huge ratings for both its new educational online offering and box-sets which are available on the iPlayer.
Children and parents turned to the enhanced BBC Bitesize Service when it launched on 20 April with three million children taking lessons on its first day. Designed to act as a standalone resource or to complement what schools are providing remotely, and aimed at minimising disruption to children’s education and providing rhythm and routine, the BBC Bitesize Daily will bring 14 weeks’ worth of educational programmes and lessons at the start of the summer term for most children.
Collaborating with education specialists, the BBC has complied an educational roster in just four weeks and will offer 14 weeks of curriculum-based learning for kids across the UK and will 200 teachers and a host of well-known faces to teach the nation’s kids including Professor Brian Cox, Manchester City footballer Sergio Aguero, Award-winning music stars Mabel and Liam Payne and current Doctor Who Jodie Whittaker.
The previous record for the Bitesize website was 1.3 million on the first day of school closures on 23 March. Top lessons accessed online included Year 3 English, Year 5 English and Maths and Year 7 Maths.
“Education is one of the core pillars of the BBC so to see families across the UK engaging with the new content in such huge numbers is wonderful,” commented Alice Webb, director of BBC Children’s and Education. “We’ve had so much positive feedback from parents and teachers alike already and there’s still much more to come.”
In addition to the massively strong start for the education service, the BBC has unveiled record numbers of viewers have been catching the latest news, watching live TV and in box-sets from recent and classic BBC programmes on the service during the lockdown period. Monday 23 March was iPlayer’s most popular day ever, with a record 20.4 million requests to stream programmes on the service, as the Prime Minister addressed the nation regarding Covid-19. This is the first time iPlayer has seen over 20 million programmes requested in a day.
On 13 April, the return of Killing Eve and conclusion of drama The Nest saw the iPlayer’s second biggest day ever, with 20.2 million programme requests. In its first week alone, episode one of series three of Killing Eve had 2.8 million requests to stream it on iPlayer.
