Driven by the masses of people forced to stay at home as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak, UK broadcaster Channel 4’s All 4 video-on-demand service has reported its highest number of quarterly views ever across the first quarter of the year.
Based on data from Owned & Operated, as well as syndicated platforms, the record-breaking period includes All 4’s biggest ever month, week and day of viewing in March. Views during the nation’s first two weeks of lockdown increased by a significant 37% compared with the same period last year, and by 30% among Channel 4’s key demographic of 16-34 year olds with almost 80% of all 16-34s registered with All 4 in the UK.
The first quarter’s growth includes record viewing to All 4’s Exclusive content which experienced 17% year-on-year growth thanks to recent US acquisitions Seinfeld, ER and 90210. All 4 boasts the biggest volume of library and box-set content available on any UK broadcaster VOD player and the research showed viewing to these shows increased by 16% in Q1 compared with the same period in 2019. This was the best quarter ever for viewing to this content, and doubled in first two weeks of lockdown.
The viewing increase in library and box-set was led by past series of comedy series Friday Night Dinner, as well as The Inbetweeners and Shameless. In addition to comedy, all other genres demonstrated growth, with the biggest increases in factual entertainment (up 46%), documentaries (43%) and drama (40%).
Series contributing to All 4’s spike in viewing include the latest series of Gogglebox – the biggest ever on All 4 with average viewing per episode up 53% compared to the previous series; January drama Deadwater Fell which became All 4’s biggest ever drama and third-biggest launch series of any title ever; and the new series’ launch of Friday Night Dinner, All 4’s biggest ever comedy episode and its third biggest ever title - behind only Leaving Neverland and The Great British Bake Off.
The research also found that almost three-quarters of All 4 viewing took place on a TV, representing the biggest proportion of viewing on this device in any quarter to date and an increase of 13% compared with Q1 2019. Channel 4 also cited BARB research showing that on all other devices All 4 was attracting the highest viewing of all the commercial TV VOD players, based on minutes viewed across a week.
Commenting on the viewing figures, Dave Cameron, Channel 4 chief product officer said: “It is more important than ever that we continue to serve our All 4 audiences with all their favourite shows, from box-set binging to catch-up - across all devices and on-demand. These Q1 figures are really encouraging, and the uplift in our valued young audiences turning to us during lockdown is something we are particularly proud of.”
