Aiming to protect high value live and video-on-demand OTT content, CDN and intelligent edge platform provider Akamai has integrated Nagra’s NexGuard Streaming watermarking solution for OTT.
The integrated solution is said to bring an added level of anti-piracy enforcement and revenue protection to Akamai’s edge platform so that rights holders, pay-TV operators and content owners can stop pirated video streams of live sports and premium VOD content in real-time and increase the traceability of premium assets.
NexGuard Streaming identifies the source of a content leak in a matter of minutes, and allowing targeted anti-piracy actions to stop illicit content restreaming as a result. It embeds a session-specific forensic watermark for both premium OTT VOD and OTT live channels, including sports. It works with any OTT streaming device and client application, removing the need for any device-side integration. It scales sessions with CDN caching and works with all common streaming formats and DRMs.
"The addition of Nagra to our ecosystem will give..customers more options to tackle the rebroadcasting of stolen streams and reinforces our new access revocation capabilities,” said Amit Kasturia, senior manager of media product management at Akamai. “Nagra has been a committed partner in identifying new ways in which we can work together to be more effective in the fight against piracy. We were impressed with the way they embraced our API approach and helped accelerate the initial launch of these capabilities.”
“Partnering with Akamai Technologies was a natural evolution to our anti-piracy activities given the global reach and volume of high value content being distributed through their network,” added Jean-Philippe Plantevin, vice president anti-piracy at Nagra. “[This] ensures rights holders and content owners have a robust and scalable solution to guard against commercial piracy of their high value live and VOD content and enables us to increase the volume of takedowns of pirated OTT streams. This is particularly important in today’s unprecedented times as content owners shift their distribution strategies opting for early release of their content via streaming.”
