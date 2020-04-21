Boosting the production workflow, AWS has unveiled Elemental Link a new remote-controlled device for real-time video transport designed to enable video professionals to transfer live video in real time from on-premises cameras and other production equipment to the cloud for processing and delivery to TV and connected devices.





The product is intended to improve the quality and reliability of live video streams while reducing the cost and complexity of equipment that professionals need to operate on-premises.



AWS Elemental Link is configured to maximise the quality of video sent to the cloud and account for the unpredictable nature of network conditions. AWS Elemental Link accepts a single video input and creates a single output using advanced video compression system that continuously adjusts to available bandwidth in order to deliver the best possible video under all conditions.



It connects seamlessly to the



is automatically tied to customers’ AWS accounts, and the provider claims that this means no configuration is required. Controlled via the AWS Management Console, AWS Elemental Link lets users centralise the management and control of a distributed fleet of geographically distributed encoders. The product costs $995 per device. The product is intended to improve the quality and reliability of live video streams while reducing the cost and complexity of equipment that professionals need to operate on-premises.AWS Elemental Link is configured to maximise the quality of video sent to the cloud and account for the unpredictable nature of network conditions. AWS Elemental Link accepts a single video input and creates a single output using advanced video compression system that continuously adjusts to available bandwidth in order to deliver the best possible video under all conditions.It connects seamlessly to the AWS Elemental MediaLive solution to encode live video into different streams (resolutions and bitrates) and to format the streams for playback on a range of devices, or to media-optimised storage and origination service. It also links to Amazon CloudFront to distribute the live streams to devices for playback. Once connected, AWS Elemental Link automatically starts sending thumbnails and is available as a source for MediaLive in the AWS Management Console, ready for live streaming. AWS Elemental Link is automatically tied to customers’ AWS accounts, and the provider claims that this means no configuration is required. Controlled via the AWS Management Console, AWS Elemental Link lets users centralise the management and control of a distributed fleet of geographically distributed encoders. The product costs $995 per device.