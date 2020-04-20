Hot on the heels of closing a series of deals for its flagship movie channel with a number of operators in Eastern Europe, SPI International has announced that it is to undertake a major overhaul of its FilmBox offer.





FilmBox channels have over 30 million subscribers worldwide with the majority residing in the EMEA region. The service reaches almost all pay-TV users in the Czech Republic and Slovakia and it is the most watched pay-movie channel in the Czech Republic.The new graphics package launches in the Czech Republic and Slovakia in April and will roll-out in other territories thereafter. The new and improved FilmBox channels will feature hundreds of hours of new, films and series from major studios and a revamped graphics package which aims to reflect what SPI calls the “innovative yet familiar” aspect of the channel.“We are proud to provide our viewers with innovative products that utilise state of the art technology while remaining practical and familiar. The revamped graphics will introduce some new key features that will render content promotion more informative,” said Haymi Behar, chief marketing officer at SPI International. “For us, customer experience is key to all our designs and products. That’s why we have incorporated familiar patterns such as, the juxtaposition of our two brand colours – red and white – into the visual design while improving user experience through audio and video identity rebranding. We will continue to deliver on our promise to constantly improve our products and services and we are delighted to be able to share these enhancements with our viewers all around the world starting with the Czech Republic, where FilmBox has proven to be the best performing pay-movie channel for the past five consecutive months.”Only weeks ago SPI/FilmBox made a major upgrade of the content options of FilmBox with the launch of a new content streaming service FilmBox Plus, an evolution of the ten year-old FilmBox Live.