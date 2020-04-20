WTFN-owned Australian content distribution business Fred Media has concluded a deal with CBS Television Distribution’s new digital lifestyle network Dabl for 120 hours of The Living Room.
Originally produced by WTFN for Network Ten, The Living Room is the long-running series anchored by Amanda Keller and also featuring Chris Brown, Barry DuBois and Miguel Maestre. Filmed in front of a live studio audience, it focuses on key passions in people’s lives – such as food, travel, and the home – presenting the best lifestyle content with a fresh entertainment spin.
The show’s mix of issues, hot topics, studio banter and crafted video segments has seen it win four consecutive Logie Awards for Most Popular Lifestyle Programme in Australia, from 2015-18. It is also available from Fred Media as a format.
“The Living Room has been covering a wide range of lifestyle topics in an innovative fashion ever since it began in 2012, and there are now eight seasons and more than 300 episodes available,” said Fred Media’s VP sales and development for the Americas, Australia and New Zealand Warren Sevel commenting on the deal. “We are delighted to be exporting 120 hours to the US at this time and for this wonderful series to premiere on Dabl. CBS Television Distribution has created a truly superb lifestyle destination with Dabl, and we are happy to have found the best possible stateside home for our show.”
