School is back for the UK’s children as the BBC begins its new Bitesize Daily education service for pupil’s currently social distancing due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Collaborating with education specialists, the BBC has complied an educational roster in just four weeks and will offer 14 weeks of curriculum-based learning for kids across the UK and will 200 teachers and a host of well-known faces to teach the nation’s kids including Professor Brian Cox, Manchester City footballer Sergio Aguero, Award-winning music stars Mabel and Liam Payne and current Doctor Who Jodie Whittaker.
Designed to act as a standalone resource or to complement what schools are providing remotely, and aimed at minimising disruption to children’s education and providing rhythm and routine, the BBC Bitesize Daily will bring 14 weeks’ worth of educational programmes and lessons commencing from 20 April, the start of the summer term for most children.
Working closely with teachers, well trusted education providers such as Twinkl and White Rose Maths, the Department of Education in England, the Welsh Government, Scottish Government and Northern Ireland Executive, the BBC will provide nation specific, curriculum-led activities and programming to complement the remote learning being offered by schools and to keep up every child’s educational momentum.
BBC Bitesize will act as one-stop shop for all the educational resources whether that be podcasts, videos, quizzes and importantly lessons. The service will deliver a tailored day of learning across BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Bitesize website and app, BBC Four and BBC Sounds, with curriculum relevant offers across the UK. The programme will be filmed in Match Of The Day’s studio at dock10 in Salford.
Renowned physicist Cox will bring science lessons to life in his inimitable style as he covers topics including the solar system, force and gravity, while Argentinian goal-getter Sergio Aguero will set about getting kids across the UK to count in Spanish. Former Shadow Chancellor of The Exchequer and Strictly Come Dancing star MP Ed Balls continues the number theme as he goes back to his political roots in economics to deliver a KS3 maths class.
EastEnders actor and direct descendant of King Edward III Danny Dyer delivers the facts on another historic king - Henry VIII - as he brings history to KS1 pupils, while Whittaker will also be dropping into Bitesize daily lessons.
Known the world over for his natural history documentaries, Sir David Attenborough is also set to be involved, helping youngsters to learn about the oceans, mapping the world, and why animals look the way they do, while the Paynes and a host of musical stars take part in a week long Musical Big Read - an extension to a weekly Book Club that will run throughout the 14-week term and see stars including Anita Rani and Oti Mabuse read books aimed at both primary and secondary age kids.
Commenting on the new project, the biggest education offering in its history, Alice Webb, Director BBC Children’s & Education said that she was proud the BBC could bring together so many people to offer such a wide-ranging package of support to help children and parents right across the UK at such a challenging time. She added: “We said the BBC would be there for people through this crisis, and we meant it. It’s vital that every child is able to continue learning - and the lessons we’re putting on will make sure they have fun at the same time.”
