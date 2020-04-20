Two of the leaders in distributing broadcast-quality video over IP networks, VideoFlow and Zixi, have announced a scheme to work together to ensure interoperability between vendor deployments around the world.
Both companies are member of the Reliable Internet Stream Transport (RIST) Forum, responsible for driving adoption of the Reliable Internet Stream Transport protocol for low-latency live video delivery over unmanaged networks, in order to create an effective method for interchanging video between different vendors over any infrastructure.
As part of the RIST working group, VideoFlow and Zixi’s technical teams have over the past year the been working together on the open, interoperable and technically robust solution to drive low-latency live video delivery. Following up on that standards work, the companies are now enabling further compatibility for professional video contribution and distribution over the Internet.
VideoFlow has announced that it has completed the successful integration of Zixi’s protocols ,video solution stack and Zixi’s Zen Master solution within its new DVG (Digital Video Gateway) product which is designed to deliver reliable video over any IP network, connecting any service, to and from any cloud.
The companies say that the coupling of Zixi’s experience in the broadcast market with VideoFlow’s DVG gateway platform enables the smooth transition or extension to reliable video-over-IP networks. They add that through DVG end-users can use to connect between legacy and IP interfaces, and connect to a service in AWS over Zixi or to service in Microsoft Azure or Google with other supported protocols. DVG can connect disparate services using different video streaming or delivery protocols.
“We are excited to extend our relationship with Zixi beyond the RIST Forum group,” said Ronen Sadan, VP Marketing of VideoFlow. “We already see customers who have embraced this joint solution to ease the assimilation of reliable video delivery over IP, empowering a complete connectivity to multiple services, regardless of video protection protocols and interfaces.”
“We are very happy to have VideoFlow as part of the over 170 integrated offerings of the Zixi Enabled Network,” added John Wastcoat, SVP Alliances and marketing, at Zixi. “interoperability is a key tenet of zixi and the Software-Defined Video Platform, and with this integration we are able to offer that to our customers with both RIST and Zixi.
