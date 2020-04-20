Western Europe’s pay-TV market is set for decline over the next five years falling below the landmark figure of 100 million paying customers, but, according to a study from Digital TV Research, the fall will not be as steep as across the Atlantic.





Digital TV Research’s Western Europe Pay TV Forecasts report forecasts that Western Europe’s pay-TV subscriber numbers will drop by only 2.67 million between 2019 and 2025 slipping to 99.86 million by 2025, representing a 2.6% fall in the six years of the survey.



Digital TV Research predicts that all but four of the Western Europe 18 countries covered by will lose pay TV subscribers between 2019 and 2025. Germany is set to decline by the most, down by 871,000, followed by the UK which is forecast to lose 785,000 customers.



The Western Europe Pay TV Forecasts report also found that IPTV is gaining subscribers at the expense of the other pay-TV platforms. It overtook satellite TV in 2015 and is predicted to do the same to cable.