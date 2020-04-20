 Western Europe pay-TV to see subs fall below 100MN by 2025 | Media Analysis | Business
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our privacy policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them. [Close]

Details
Western Europe’s pay-TV market is set for decline over the next five years falling below the landmark figure of 100 million paying customers, but, according to a study from Digital TV Research, the fall will not be as steep as across the Atlantic.

digTVres WestEuroPayTV 20Apr2020Digital TV Research’s Western Europe Pay TV Forecasts report forecasts that Western Europe’s pay-TV subscriber numbers will drop by only 2.67 million between 2019 and 2025 slipping to 99.86 million by 2025, representing a 2.6% fall in the six years of the survey.

Digital TV Research predicts that all but four of the Western Europe 18 countries covered by will lose pay TV subscribers between 2019 and 2025. Germany is set to decline by the most, down by 871,000, followed by the UK which is forecast to lose 785,000 customers.

Commensurate with the fall in subscribers, Western European are set to drop 12.5% as homes pay less for TV as they move to bundles. The Western Europe Pay TV Forecasts report also found that IPTV is gaining subscribers at the expense of the other pay-TV platforms. It overtook satellite TV in 2015 and is predicted to do the same to cable.
Verizon

latest whitepapers

Most recent in Media Analysis