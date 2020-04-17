OWN, the Oprah Winfrey Network, has revealed that it will be running new episodes of OWN Spotlight: Black Women OWN The Conversation, with a two-part special featuring in-depth virtual conversations about the impact the Coronavirus pandemic is having on the US Black community.
Premiering 18 April, the OZY for OWN-produced show will see Emmy-winning journalist and OZY CEO Carlos Watson talk with special guests and real women covering topics related to Covid-19 including health, finances, parenting, relationships, and faith.
Confirmed special guests include Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, paediatric surgeon Dr. Ala Stanford, activist Bree Newsome Bass, Brooklyn urgent care physician Dr. Uché Blackstock, former American Psychiatric Association President Dr. Altha Stewart, and writer/activist Mikki Kendall.
The OWN Spotlight: Black Women OWN the Conversation slot premiered in Autumn 2019 and was picked up for a second season. The series intends to feature intimae conversations about important issues with honest opinions and surprising solutions that put people first. Executive Producers are Jennifer Ryan, Samir Rao, and Marion Cunningham.
Part One, COVID-19 Facts & Myths, covers medical facts, rumours, and myths about the coronavirus; the compounding effects of racism on Covid-19 healthcare outcomes in the Black community; and Black women and the financial hardships experienced as a result of the pandemic.
