Leading home CE equipment provider Technicolor has entered into a partnership with 3SS to provide customers of Altibox subscribers in Norway and Denmark with an optimised viewing experience on the high-end Android TV JADE set-top box.





The move is the latest development in Technicolor Connected Home’s market strategy to bring technologies to global network service providers (NSPs). The tech firm says that its ultimate goal is to help NSPs deliver seamless connectivity and premium entertainment experiences to consumers by creating best-in-class CPE and partnering with the most ingenious companies in the connected home ecosystem.



Altibox has opted to launch a customised version of JADE containing next generation, 16nm silicon, offering standards such as AV1 decoding. The system’s quad-core processor and Bluetooth 5.0 technology support 4K Ultra HD delivery. In addition Altibox chose



Altibox is doubling down on its commitment to provide our customers with the most current and exciting high-quality services," said company CEO Tor Morten Osmundsen. "The growing popularity of streaming media, online gaming - and other emerging services - has had a major impact on the role of customer premises equipment (CPE) in meeting the consumer requirements for connected home experiences in Norwegian and Danish households. That is why Altibox has teamed up with Technicolor Connected Home…to meet these high standards."