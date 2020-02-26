Ahead of the 2020-21 upfront season, leading media firm NBCUniversal has unveiled an all-audiences transaction model which it says will allow it to double down on the future of advertising in service of marketers and consumers.





Marketers looking to transact on Nielsen age and gender demographics will now be able to access the full NBCUniversal video platform in a single campaign, with the flexibility to buy across one screen or all screens. NBCUniversal's One Platform is designed to gives marketers ability to reach all audiences across the full NBCUniversal ecosystem and says the media firm enables every impression to be data-informed. NBCUniversal says that with its new platform, new optimisation and targeting solutions will be available across all screens from broad reach to advanced audiences.In a bid to optimise its solutions, NBCUniversal has expanded its AdSmart suite of advanced advertising products, building on its proprietary audience graph, linear audience optimiser, and programmatic linear API. Linear optimisation has now been extended to include Nielsen demo target audiences and use technology and data science from 4C Insights to introduce a first-to-market cross-platform optimiser for unduplicated audience reach across linear and digital.NBCUniversal is also partnering with ad tech companies to simplify and streamline the planning and delivery process for marketers. With Operative, NBCUniversal is unifying planning and with Comcast-owned FreeWheel , NBCUniversal is unifying and optimising scheduling and trafficking of campaigns across linear, addressable and digital platforms concurrently, enabling more effective decisioning, pacing and delivery at scale.Noting that measurement is now more critical than ever before when it comes to proving the impact of media investments, NBCUniversal is expanding CFlight cross-platform impression measurement to include OTT co-viewing, out-of-home measurement (OOH) as well as short-form video.Marketers looking to transact on Nielsen age and gender demographics will now be able to access the full NBCUniversal video platform in a single campaign, with the flexibility to buy across one screen or all screens. NBCUniversal's AdSmart now includes two new capabilities for Nielsen demo-based buys: data-driven national TV campaigns optimised to reach a single demo across the company's linear portfolio, and data-driven cross-platform campaigns optimised for unduplicated reach across the company's linear, digital video and OTT footprint.