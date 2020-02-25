Claiming to be enabling its customers to be able to cut the cord without sacrificing live, local coverage, SW America-based service provider Windstream has inked a carriage partnership with YouTube TV.





The deal will see customers of the Kinetic by Windstream bundle see the Google-owned streaming solution integrated within the normal service grid. This will mean that they will have streamlined access to live and on-demand TV from over 70 networks including offers live and local sports, news, shows, and films.



Customers can connect with either a smart TV or a streaming device that is connected to Kinetic Internet service such as phones, tablets, TVs and computers.



Windstream says that it has achieved continuous growth of its Kinetic Internet subscriber base for nearly two straight years by consistently bringing customers the best content and solutions in streaming services.



“Partnering with



