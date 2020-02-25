After opening similar facilities in Luxembourg, Johannesburg, London and Mumbai over the last few months, cloud and edge solutions provider G-Core Labs has opened the second region of its public cloud in Moscow.





The new facility is a multi-functional virtual data centre designed to allow companies in various industries, including media, online retail, game developers and publishers, banks and insurance companies, educational and medical organisations and services, to scale up their IT infrastructure, as well as significantly accelerate the development, testing and launch of new products and services.



Working on an IaaS model, the G-Core Labs solution provides virtual machine functionality not limited in capacity, with the options of automatic scaling, load balancing, system backup and data disaster recovery. G-Core Labs allows its clients to create virtual cloud networks where they can set up private clusters or to isolate a certain set of applications within their own cloud network. Within platform services, or PaaS, G-Core Labs plans to add an option of autodeploying Kubernetes clusters for container orchestration soon, to finish the integration of a platform for developing, testing and launching AI applications and Hadoop-based systems for working with big data.



"The opening of a new cloud point in Moscow is good news both for local customers who need to solve their business challenges within the country and have minimal latency, and foreign companies who want to start their business in Russia, meet all necessary legislation (including in the field of personal data storage) and have an international provider as a partner," commented Vsevolod Vayner, G-Core Labs cloud platform department head.



The first G-Core Labs public cloud region in was launched in November 2019 and the



