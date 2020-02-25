Video and broadband customer premises equipment (CPE) provider Humax has unveiled an expanded portfolio of RDK-powered devices to serve operators worldwide.





RDK standardises core functions used in broadband, video, and IoT connected devices. It enables service providers to manage their devices; control their business models; and customise their apps, UIs and data analytics to improve the customer experience and drive business results. For video, RDK provides a common method across differing chipsets and OEMs to manage video tuning; conditional access; DRM; stream management; diagnostics and more. As it was announcing its new products, Humax also joined the RDK Video Accelerator programme and announced its first RDK Video Accelerator 4K IP reference set-top box.

Humax's RDK Video Accelerator set-top box is pre-integrated with the RDK application framework and the Metrological App Store. It is designed to enable service providers to rapidly develop, test and launch new video applications while maintaining control over consumer-facing applications, user experience and set-top box data.

Optimised for home video entertainment, Humax's Video Accelerator IP-Set Top Box is powered by a CPU delivering up to 24,000 DMIPS and supports 4K Ultra HD video streaming with support for HDR and HEVC

The company also unveiled its RDK-powered 4K Soundbox, GPON gateway and DOCSIS 3.1 gateway. All of the new products are expected to be available in the second quarter of 2020.

"Humax is committed to continuous innovation, and that is especially true when it comes to RDK devices," said Jeff Kim, EVP of worldwide sales of Humax. "For many of the leading video and broadband providers around the world, RDK is their software platform of choice, and we're excited to deliver them this portfolio of new products. From our 4K IP set-top box and 4K Soundbox, to our GPON and DOCSIS gateways, we have RDK-powered solutions to meet the growing market demands."

"Humax has been a leading contributor to the RDK community for years, and today's announcement is another powerful case in point," added Steve Heeb, President and General Manager of RDK. "On the video side, their stylish new RDK Video Accelerator IP set-top box will enable service providers to quickly test and launch new video applications for deployment. On the broadband side, Humax's state-of-the-art RDK gateways for fibre and cable are designed to serve the needs of our community today, and into the future."