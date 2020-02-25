The day that StarWars and House of Mouse fans in the UK have waited for approaches as The Walt Disney company has confirmed that the hugely popular direct-to-consumer service will launch on 24 March at a special introductory price of only £49.99 for a year.
The offer lasts until the day before official launch when consumers the ability to enjoy films and original TV shows in 4K UHD and HDR from the key parts of the Walt Disney library such as the Disney channel and TV studio, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic. The standard price is £5.99 per month.
Content includes the first seven Star Wars movies—available for the first time in this format—along with Hocus Pocus; Who Framed Roger Rabbit and Toy Story 1–3; Lady and the Tramp, a live-action re-telling of the 1955 animated classic; Noelle, an original holiday comedy film starring Anna Kendrick; High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, the all-new scripted series set at the real-life East High featured in the blockbuster film franchise; The World According to Jeff Goldblum docu-series from National Geographic; Marvel’s Hero Project; The Imagineering Story, a six-part documentary from director Leslie Iwerks; short-form series Pixar IRL and Disney Family Sundays; and animated short film collections SparkShorts and Forky Asks A Question from Pixar Animation Studios.
The main draw will inevitably be The Mandalorian, the first-ever live-action Star Wars series and which has broken all download records since being part of the direct-to-service service’s initial bundle. After driving the direct-to-consumer service to an incredible first day on 12 November, then becoming the most requested series in US TV a week later, Disney+’s original series The Mandalorian became the most in-demand series in the world. Data from Parrot Analytics found that the series in the space of just a few weeks had overtaken global rivals such as Netflix’s Stranger Things, The Crown, The Flash and even HBO’s Game of Thrones.
As of 3 February 2020, The Walt Disney Company announced that Disney+ had amassed 28.6 million paid subscribers and the service is almost certian to be a hit in the UK. However, the UK bundle has a startling omission in the fact that unlike Disney+ bundles in other countries it does not include iconic cartoon series The Simpsons which is at present carried on free-to-air broadcaster Channel 4 and pay-TV provider Sky.
Content includes the first seven Star Wars movies—available for the first time in this format—along with Hocus Pocus; Who Framed Roger Rabbit and Toy Story 1–3; Lady and the Tramp, a live-action re-telling of the 1955 animated classic; Noelle, an original holiday comedy film starring Anna Kendrick; High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, the all-new scripted series set at the real-life East High featured in the blockbuster film franchise; The World According to Jeff Goldblum docu-series from National Geographic; Marvel’s Hero Project; The Imagineering Story, a six-part documentary from director Leslie Iwerks; short-form series Pixar IRL and Disney Family Sundays; and animated short film collections SparkShorts and Forky Asks A Question from Pixar Animation Studios.
The main draw will inevitably be The Mandalorian, the first-ever live-action Star Wars series and which has broken all download records since being part of the direct-to-service service’s initial bundle. After driving the direct-to-consumer service to an incredible first day on 12 November, then becoming the most requested series in US TV a week later, Disney+’s original series The Mandalorian became the most in-demand series in the world. Data from Parrot Analytics found that the series in the space of just a few weeks had overtaken global rivals such as Netflix’s Stranger Things, The Crown, The Flash and even HBO’s Game of Thrones.
As of 3 February 2020, The Walt Disney Company announced that Disney+ had amassed 28.6 million paid subscribers and the service is almost certian to be a hit in the UK. However, the UK bundle has a startling omission in the fact that unlike Disney+ bundles in other countries it does not include iconic cartoon series The Simpsons which is at present carried on free-to-air broadcaster Channel 4 and pay-TV provider Sky.