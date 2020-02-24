Global VOD and pay-TV provider Mezzo Live HD has further expanded its offer in Asia on the Canal+ pay platform in Myanmar.





“We are thrilled that Mezzo is now available in Myanmar on Canal+”, added The deal was brokered by Thema Asia-Pacific which has held the distribution rights for Mezzo Live HD in the APAC region since January 2020. It means that subscribers in Myanmar will get access to recordings from international venues from all around the world such as opera houses, concert halls, festivals, dance theatres and jazz clubs.Mezzo claims to be the only media offer in the world entirely devoted to classical music, jazz and dance on television. 2020 is the Beethoven year on Mezzo Live HD and to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the composer among the upcoming live events on the channel include a number of Beethoven performances such as his opera Fidelio in the theatre where its creation took place; symphonies by the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra under Andris Nelsons; events from Berlin, Tel Aviv, Paris, Saint-Petersburg and Montreal.“We are very happy to enrich the Canal + offer with a new high-level quality channel such as Mezzo Live HD ,” commented Erwan Luhern, CEO of Canal+ Myanmar. “It exists in Myanmar a strong musical culture and a real passion for listening to music in all its forms. The music channels are very popular with our subscribers and we are delighted to be able to give them access to a very wide choice of music with a reference channel like Mezzo Live HD.”“We are thrilled that Mezzo is now available in Myanmar on Canal+”, added Thema APAC managing director Alexandre Bac. “It is the demonstration of our continuous development of premium offering in Asia.”