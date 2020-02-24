In what the user association for the interactive TV standard says is a new milestone, the HbbTV Association has released of the HbbTV specification for targeted advertising (HbbTV-TA).





“HbbTV-TA is the first open standard dedicated to targeted advertising in live broadcast TV, and it has a huge potential of adoption in Europe as the market is currently highly fragmented with several proprietary solutions. The development of the specification follows requests by broadcasters, once again confirming the close alignment of HbbTV with market requirements and business needs.” The association, dedicated to providing open standards through broadcast and broadband networks for connected TV sets and set-top boxes, believes that its move will set a standard for broadcasters and the advertising industry. It expects the outcome will be the creation of new business models and the generation of new revenue sources by making use of targeted advertising opportunities which it says have so far been largely restricted to the advertising market on the internet or OTT/streaming services.The HbbTV-TA specification, initiated in collaboration with DVB , enables broadcasters to provide specific audience groups with customised advertising during commercial breaks, where the 'normal' advertisement on the TV channel's conventional broadcast feed is replaced on a screen-by-screen basis with a specific targeted advertisement. In addition, the addressable TV capabilities of the new specification are designed to enable personalisation and localisation features which the association says will open up improved accessibility options for people with vision or hearing impairments.DVB is also releasing its targeted advertising specification that complements the HbbTV-TA specification with a standardised way of signalling the advertisement substitution opportunities in the live TV broadcast.“The release of the HbbTV-TA specification marks a new chapter in the digital transformation of broadcasters. While keeping their unique asset of addressing a large mass market, they can now also address highly differentiated audiences, opening up new prospects for business growth,” noted HbbTV Association chair Vincent Grivet.“HbbTV-TA is the first open standard dedicated to targeted advertising in live broadcast TV, and it has a huge potential of adoption in Europe as the market is currently highly fragmented with several proprietary solutions. The development of the specification follows requests by broadcasters, once again confirming the close alignment of HbbTV with market requirements and business needs.”