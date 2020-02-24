With 5G capability and OLED displays to boast entertainment experiences, the new range of Sony Xperia smartphones have been unveiled to the UK market.
The Xperia 1 II is described as Sony’s first flagship 5G enabled handset and is claimed to be able to help users create and enjoy content through the incorporation of technologies from across the Sony technology portfolio.
The device has a 21:9 CinemaWide 6.5” 4K HDR OLED display with a Creator mode powered by CineAlta. Such capability also allows users to be able to watch a film with Dolby Atmos sound, tuned in collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment, for a multi-dimensional surround sound experience. Cinematography Pro powered by CineAlta supports 2K 120fps 10 bit HDR cinematic high frame rate shooting, enhancing cinematographic shooting experiences. It also has X1for mobile display capability based on technology from the BRAVIA TV line.
To get its next-generation 5G connectivity, the device contains the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G Mobile Platform, with a 4000mAh battery which is said to offer wireless charging for optimal speed and performance. “Sony is uniquely positioned with our wide portfolio in the era of 5G,” commented Mitsuya Kishida, Ppresident of Sony Mobile Communications. “Xperia with 5G takes your mobile experience to the next level.”
Xperia 1 II will be available in Black and Purple in Europe, shipping with the Android 10 operating system from late Spring 2020.
Complementing the flagship high-end product will be the Xperia 10 II which is said to bring Sony’s 21:9 ultimate entertainment experience to its super mid-range. The Xperia 10 II features a 6-inch 21:9 wide design and a new OLED screen with Triluminos display for mobile technology, found in BRAVIA TVs. This is said to enhance entertainment and bringing viewers closer to the action with an immersive viewing experience. The OLED display with video image optimisation is designed to enable users to enjoy content with deeper blacks and more vibrant colours.
