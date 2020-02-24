Despite only launching in November 2019, Disney+’s popularity has rocketed and further proof of just how important it has become in the market has come in the form of CE provider VIZIO announcing availability of the DTC service on its SmartCast smart TV platform.









Commenting on the offer, VIZIO users have to date been able to stream Disney+ on SmartCast through Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in, and the new update allows viewers to launch the app and search for Disney+ content directly from the SmartCast home screen.As well as offering consumers the ability to enjoy films and TV shows in 4K UHD and HDR from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, Disney+ has a hugely popular line of original programming, in particular Star Wars-based drama The Mandalorian which has broken all download records since being part of the direct-to-service service’s initial bundle.With SmartCast, users can search for content using their voice through compatibility with Siri, the Google Assistant, and Alexa-enabled devices, also includes Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, along with Chromecast built-in. SmartCast also includes WatchFree, a free-to-use streaming service, with no login or subscriptions required. WatchFree, powered by Pluto, offers access to more than 150 channels with news, sports, movies, TV shows and other content.The Disney+ app will be available on the SmartCast platform in the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico, and users in these locations can find and subscribe through the apps row on SmartCast Home or through the SmartCast Mobile app.Commenting on the offer, VIZIO chief technology officer Bill Baxter said: “At VIZIO, we are always working to provide the best home entertainment experience for our users. We are excited to bring Disney+ onto the SmartCast platform to give viewers access to even more content to enjoy.”