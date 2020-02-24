German indie Leonine — formed from the merger of Tele München, Universum Film, i&u TV, Wiedemann & Berg Film and W&B TV — has closed a worldwide distribution rights deal with Letterbox Filmproduktion for the six-part event series Herzogpark.





Named after Munich’s luxury residential neighbourhood, Herzogpark is based on the story of four women from Munich's upscale Herzogpark district where keeping secrets has become a life's work, a side effect of social survival. But when a murder is happening, the unspeakable threatens to come to the surface and the urge to protect the secrets becomes the force that drives the women to the edge and therefore straight to the truth.



Herzogpark is produced by Yoko Higuchi-Zitzmann and Michael Lehmann from Letterbox Filmproduktion The series is directed by Academy Award winner Jochen Alexander Freydank and head writer is Regina Dietl who penned the screenplay together with a Writers' Room team based on an idea by Yoko Higuchi-Zitzmann.



The series is currently in development. Shooting is scheduled to start in spring 2021.

Leonine is handling the international distribution of the society dramedy, while the rights for all German-speaking territories are held by the



Commenting on the deal, Leonine CEO Fred Kogel said: “Herzogpark represents what we consider to be premium content. It is a great project for the expansion of our international sales unit and we look forward to working with such outstanding producers as Michael and Yoko and the excellent creative team behind the series.”



“We are very happy to be working with Fred Kogel, Cosima von Spreti and the great team of Named after Munich’s luxury residential neighbourhood, Herzogpark is based on the story of four women from Munich's upscale Herzogpark district where keeping secrets has become a life's work, a side effect of social survival. But when a murder is happening, the unspeakable threatens to come to the surface and the urge to protect the secrets becomes the force that drives the women to the edge and therefore straight to the truth.Herzogpark is produced by Yoko Higuchi-Zitzmann and Michael Lehmann from Letterbox Filmproduktion The series is directed by Academy Award winner Jochen Alexander Freydank and head writer is Regina Dietl who penned the screenplay together with a Writers' Room team based on an idea by Yoko Higuchi-Zitzmann.The series is currently in development. Shooting is scheduled to start in spring 2021.Leonine is handling the international distribution of the society dramedy, while the rights for all German-speaking territories are held by the Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland. Commenting on the deal, Leonine CEO Fred Kogel said: “Herzogpark represents what we consider to be premium content. It is a great project for the expansion of our international sales unit and we look forward to working with such outstanding producers as Michael and Yoko and the excellent creative team behind the series.”“We are very happy to be working with Fred Kogel, Cosima von Spreti and the great team of Leonine ,” added Michael Lehmann, chairman of the board of directors of Leonine parent Studio Hamburg Production Group . “We hope that our collaboration on Herzogpark will be the beginning of a strategic and creative partnership for the future.”