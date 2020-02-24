The 2020 version of the Mobile Internet Phenomena Report from network intelligence solutions provider Sandvine has found that that FAANGS are sinking their teeth into the global mobile video market.
The study investigated how applications are consuming the world’s mobile internet bandwidth. Sandvine says that with a worldwide installed base of over 2.5 billion subscribers across over 500 fixed, mobile, Wi-Fi and satellite operators, it can offer an authoritative visibility into internet trends, in particular mobile consumption trends globally and regionally in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.
Among the key findings of the 2020 Mobile Internet Phenomena Report were that streaming video now accounts for over 65% of all mobile traffic by volume with YouTube racking up more than 25% of the global mobile traffic by volume. Google properties account for over 30% of worldwide mobile traffic by volume.
Yet snapping at the heels of Google was Silicon Valley rival Facebook which, said the study, has seen its video business grow substantially over the past year to second place worldwide at over 17% of total traffic volume. Indeed Facebook properties now make up more than 28% of all mobile traffic by volume.
Yet the 2020 Mobile Internet Phenomena Report also made the intriguing finding that overshadowing both Facebook and Google by mobile video volume was TikTok.
