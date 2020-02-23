Branching out into Latin America, Viacom International Studios (VIS) has signed an exclusive deal with production company Infinity Hill to develop and produce a slate of feature films focused on the Spanish-Language.





Infinity Hill is an international film production company based both in the UK, Los Angeles and Buenos Aires headed by Axel Kuschevatzky, Phin Glynn and Cindy Teperman, in association with Mexico’s Pedro Davila from Digital TV Group, and holds a production alliance with the media production company Non Stop. Kuschevatzky´s credits include Academy Award winning The Secret in Their Eyes, Academy Award nominated Wild Tales and the Cannes Film Festival winner Paulina and The Clan.



The deal will see Infinity Hill debut with the action thriller The Doorman, their recently wrapped production starring Ruby Rose (Warner Bros.’ Batwoman) and Jean Reno (Leon) and directed by Japan’s Ryûhei Kitamura (Versus, Midnight Meat Train). Infinity Hill co-produced The Intruder (El Prófugo), directed by Natalia Meta and starring Erica Rivas, Nahuel Perez Biscayart and Cecilia Roth, currently in official competition at the Berlin International Film Festival.



"For a rising film company like Infinity Hill setting up a deal with such a giant as Viacom International Studios is a great opportunity and a marvellous way to create new films aimed for both local and global audiences," commented Kuschevatzky. "Spanish is the second most spoken language win the world, with 460 Million Native Speakers. So, there is a huge community there with a big demand for films in its own language."

"This deal empowers us to increase our development of high-quality, long-form content generating more IPs for VIS", added Federico Cuervo, SVP, head of Viacom International Studios. "We know the talent of Infinity Hill's producers and what they can bring to a studio like ours in terms of high end content."