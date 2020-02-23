In a pan-European analysis of TV advertising performance in the region, TV attribution company TVSquared has found that advertisers are tracking an average of five KPIs as tying TV to business outcomes proves to be a high priority.
In its analysis the company looked at data across 12 European countries, uncovering the most commonly measured KPIs and the highest and lowest performing days, dayparts and creative lengths.
To identify TV performance trends for the continent, TVSquared analysed response, cost and audience data from advertisers across verticals, including automotive, direct-to-consumer (DTC), travel and non-profit. The report ranked performance based on response and cost per response (CPR) rates.
Overall the study showed that advertisers measured an average of five KPIs for their TV campaigns, with the top three being new clients (60%), sign-ups (57%) as well as purchases and conversions (50%). 30-second spots won out with a +36% response rate, followed by 10-second spots at +14%. Both creative lengths also proved to be efficient, with CPR rates of 35% and 32% below average, respectively.
The highest performing day proved to be Wednesday to be with response 4% above average and CPR 7% below average. While Sunday had higher response (+6%), it was less efficient (CPR 10% above average) and came at a premium.
Daytime dayparts (accounting for the 9:00 a.m.-noon time frame) had the highest overall performance, but in the five biggest markets – France, Italy, the UK, Spain and Germany – there was variance.
Commenting on the European-wide TV ad performance insights,European-wide TV ad performance insights, TVSquared’s head of business intelligence Mark Hudson said: “What’s interesting is the creative breakdown where you see that traditional forms, such as 30s, still have strong performance, but short-form ads are also proving to be response drivers. Serving up analytics is part of the process, but it’s only useful if you are making changes on the back-end.”
