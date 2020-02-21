In a boost to the bouquet of what is said to be America’s only arts network, Ovation has acquired the non-exclusive US broadcast rights for two drama series from AMC Networks’ RLJ Entertainment.





The first title is Agatha Christie’s Partners in Crime (6 x 60’), a British television series based on the short stories of the same name by the famous mystery writer; the second is Australian drama series A Place to Call Home (33 x 60’). Both titles will join Ovation’s new Mystery Mornings block.



Starring Jessica Raine and David Walliams (pictured), Agatha Christie’s Partners in Crime: Agatha Christie's crime-fighting duo, Tommy and Tuppence Beresford, solve mysteries and search for enemy spies in 1950s Britain.



Starring Marta Dusseldorp, Noni Hazlehurstand and Brett Climo, A Place to Call Home shows a mysterious woman is perched between the harsh legacy of World War II and the hope of a new life in Australia.



“The art of storytelling is something that



Debra Fisher, SVP, content sales and licensing,



A Place to Call Home will begin airing on April 6, 2020 while Agatha Christie’s Partners in Crime will air later in 2020. The first title is Agatha Christie’s Partners in Crime (6 x 60’), a British television series based on the short stories of the same name by the famous mystery writer; the second is Australian drama series A Place to Call Home (33 x 60’). Both titles will join Ovation’s new Mystery Mornings block.Starring Jessica Raine and David Walliams (pictured), Agatha Christie’s Partners in Crime: Agatha Christie's crime-fighting duo, Tommy and Tuppence Beresford, solve mysteries and search for enemy spies in 1950s Britain.Starring Marta Dusseldorp, Noni Hazlehurstand and Brett Climo, A Place to Call Home shows a mysterious woman is perched between the harsh legacy of World War II and the hope of a new life in Australia.“The art of storytelling is something that Ovation greatly values,” said Scott Woodward, the company’s EVP programming and production. “These two titles will make great additions to the slate of international mystery and drama series that our audience expects from our linear and digital platforms.”Debra Fisher, SVP, content sales and licensing, AMC Networks, ad ded: “We’re excited to partner with Ovation to offer their viewers these two first-rate dramas.”A Place to Call Home will begin airing on April 6, 2020 while Agatha Christie’s Partners in Crime will air later in 2020.