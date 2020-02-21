In an unprecedented move for the UK’s leading pay-TV provider, Sky has launched two new sports packages that combine Sky Sports and BT Sport channels for the first time on Sky TV.
The move brings to Sky major tournaments from across the sporting world, including Premier League football from Sky Sports and BT Sport, and the Emirates FA Cup and UEFA Champions League from BT Sport. All eight Sky Sports channels and BT Sport channels – BT Sport 1, 2, 3 and BT ESPN – will be bundled together in one subscription.
Other sporting content includes Formula 1 motor racing; all four major golf tournaments; every England home cricket Test match as well as one day internationals, T20 games and the ICC Women’s and Men’s T20 World Cup. Fans will also be able to enjoy Gallagher Premiership Rugby, UFC and MotoGP.
The new packages launch just in time for Leicester City vs. Manchester City on Sky Sports on 22 February and the head-to-head between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur on BT Sport. The BT Sport channels will also be HD as standard and available on Sky Go across mobiles and tablets. There will be no additional fees for multiroom access on Q, or for the full BT Sport VOD catalogue.
The news comes just days after BT TV launched a new range of TV packages which integrate NOW TV and offer access to Sky Entertainment featuring Sky Atlantic, Sky Cinema, as well as all the live sporting action on Sky Sports.
Commenting on the deal, Lyssa McGowan, chief consumer officer, Sky said: “Our customers have always loved sport and we’re delighted to now be able to offer them even more. From the excitement of the UEFA Champions League, Tiger Woods defending The Masters and the rise of Fallon Sherrock, 2020 is a huge year of sport. Now, through our partnership with BT and the launch of our new sports packages, millions of fans can watch all the sports they love.”
