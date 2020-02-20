The UK’s creative industries have received a huge boost in adapting to the modern patterns of media consumption through a new £30 million competition for key industry sectors to prepare for the availability of 5G mobile networks.





The UK government has committed to a £200 million investment in testbeds and trials across the UK to explore new ways that 5G can boost business growth and productivity, improve the lives of people in rural areas and maximise the productivity benefits of new technologies.



As part of its stated commitment to level up infrastructure across the UK, the UK government’s nine projects across the country will each receive a share of £35 million from rural and industrial 5G competitions.



“We're determined to make the UK a world-leader in 5G and deliver on our promise to improve connections for people and businesses across the country,” commented UK digital secretary Oliver Dowden. “Today we’re announcing new funding to seize the new opportunities this technology will offer us. This includes seeing how it could create new jobs in the countryside, make businesses more productive and unleash even more ideas in our cutting-edge creative industries.”



The £30 million 5G Create competition has been launched to develop new uses for



“The Creative Industries Council is delighted that DCMS is launching 5G Create,” said Tim Davie, co-chair of the Creative Industries Council and CEO of BBC Studios. “We have been advocating a funded competition along these lines, as an exciting opportunity for UK creative companies to develop innovative products and services using this transformational technology.



The The UK government has committed to a £200 million investment in testbeds and trials across the UK to explore new ways that 5G can boost business growth and productivity, improve the lives of people in rural areas and maximise the productivity benefits of new technologies.As part of its stated commitment to level up infrastructure across the UK, the UK government’s nine projects across the country will each receive a share of £35 million from rural and industrial 5G competitions.“We're determined to make the UK a world-leader in 5G and deliver on our promise to improve connections for people and businesses across the country,” commented UK digital secretary Oliver Dowden. “Today we’re announcing new funding to seize the new opportunities this technology will offer us. This includes seeing how it could create new jobs in the countryside, make businesses more productive and unleash even more ideas in our cutting-edge creative industries.”The £30 million 5G Create competition has been launched to develop new uses for 5G in a variety of industries, including our creative sectors such as film, TV and video games. The Government says that from enabling remote production to supporting the expansion of the increasingly popular world of eSports, 5G has the potential to revolutionise the UK’s booming creative industries.“The Creative Industries Council is delighted that DCMS is launching 5G Create,” said Tim Davie, co-chair of the Creative Industries Council and CEO of BBC Studios. “We have been advocating a funded competition along these lines, as an exciting opportunity for UK creative companies to develop innovative products and services using this transformational technology. 5G offers innovative opportunities right across the sector from film and TV, to games, to music, fashion and advertising. We hope that start-ups and well-established companies alike will bid for the available funds.”The 5G Create competition will open in early March and run until the end of June.