The UK’s SVOD market has reached a tipping point with the proportion of UK homes with a subscription to at least one of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or NOW TV passing 50% — by half a percentage point —for the first time in Q4 2019 according to data from BARB.
The TV measurement firm’s SVOD homes tracker showed that by the end of 2019, 14.27 million UK homes had accessed at least one subscription video-on-demand service, a quarter-on-quarter increase of almost 600,000 homes (4.4%) since the third quarter of 2019. The data also showed that in Q4 2019, 6.03 million UK homes, just over a fifth of the country’s households, subscribed to two or more SVOD services, up 1.72 million year-on-year.
Amazon Prime Video was the fastest growing service year-on-year, increasing by just over 35% versus the fourth quarter of 2018 to 7.14 million homes. The service saw its investment in digital rights for two match days’ worth of English Premier League football pay off spectacularly.
Yet despite this impressive growth, Netflix remained the largest service with 12.35 million homes subscribed, a year-on-year growth of almost 20%. Sky-owned NOW TV saw almost 8% year-on-year growth, bringing it to 1.69 million UK homes in Q4 2019. That said BARB added the caveat that NOW TV also experienced an 8% quarter-on-quarter drop from 1.84 million in Q3 2019.
