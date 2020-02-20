Looking to assist customers who are looking for a cost-efficient contribution and distribution solution from the cloud service, media transport provider Net Insight has made its Nimbra Edge solution available on Microsoft Azure.
Explaining the move, Net Insight says that consumers’ demand for personalised, immersive content accessible anytime has radically shifted the consumption patterns towards OTT playout. As a result, it says that cloud technology and virtualised media functions are becoming a key part of the media supply chain to drive both efficiency and scale.
Moreover, Net Insight says that for media companies, the investment required to build out large-scale presence and connectivity is very high. In addition, the company believes that the ongoing trend among service providers is partnering with public cloud providers in order to reap the benefits of the cloud, all while ensuring last mile connectivity and serviceability.
The new Microsoft Nimbra Edge will be available through the Azure marketplace from where it can be deployed. It is designed to enable media companies who want to run on hyperscale cloud infrastructure to leverage the global infrastructure, scalability, and innovation of Azure. In addition, the companies will be able to do so while connecting their media equipment to what Net Insight is a low-latency, elastic, reliable, and easy-to-use media contribution and distribution platform.
Nimbra Edge offers a hybrid cloud infrastructure that enables media companies to easily connect, manage and consume video. Current Nimbra customers can now, with a software upgrade, connect existing appliances to Nimbra Edge, thus finding a safe on-ramp to cloud infrastructure.
“We see the cloud as an enabling and transforming technology for media companies,” said Rainer A. Kellerhals, Microsoft EMEA managing director, media and communications. “And we partner with companies like Net Insight, who are experts in media transport solutions, to help media companies leverage Microsoft Azure for their specific requirements. Nimbra Edge enables media companies and communications service providers to use the global Azure infrastructure for streamlining contribution and distribution workflows.”
“Connecting current media infrastructure to the cloud will enable new workflows, as well as ensuring the next generation of innovation by leveraging the power of hyperscale cloud,” added Ulrik Rohne, VP media networks at Net Insight. “Partnering with Microsoft Azure shows the innovation that Net Insight brings to the industry, simplifying deployment and operations and helping customers to transform their media workflows.”
