New research from leading UK telco O2 is claiming to have revealed the transformative impact 5G connectivity could have on the UK’s live entertainment industry.
In the 5th Generation Entertainment, a new piece of research conducted by O2 and Ovum, the mobile operator predicts that 5G could boost the sector by as much as £2.3 billion over the next 10 years, rejuvenating live experiences with the likes of technology such as virtual and augmented reality, both of which will benefit from faster connectivity.
O2 forecasts a revolutionised pre-event experience in connected venues, offering fans the chance to seamlessly access and enjoy activities ahead of the show. It says that immediately after shows, fans will be able to get their very own personalised highlights reel sent directly to their device as event organisers harness the connectivity of multiple camera angles and the superfast network.
Furthermore, the operator envisages that fans not able to attend in person will be able to pay to live stream gigs no matter where they are with ability to personalise their experience.
O2 also noted that through its partnership with ITV, it was exploring the future of broadcasting through seamlessly connected HD cameras, sharing more content over superfast and higher capacity networks, increasing flexibility via wireless tech. To highlight the use case, O2 has worked with ITN Productions to produce the world’s first live TV advert powered by 5G.
By 2028, O2 predicts that 78% of live entertainment consumer spend will be driven by 5G-enabled sports experiences. O2 believes that the forthcoming Olympic Games is expected to accelerate this growth, with sponsors likely to market their 5G tech capabilities throughout the event.
“We aim to engage fans with relevant, useful and exciting experiences before, during and after a live event,” said Gareth Griffiths, head of sponsorship at O2. “The low-latency and superfast connectivity of 5G, underpinned by fan insights, bold branding and customer benefits, enables us to tailor these experiences to the diverse audiences we see at our venues in real-time. Whether for an England Rugby fan at Twickenham, a Kano fan at O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester or an Elton John fan at The O2, 5G will revolutionise live entertainment.”
