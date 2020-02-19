In the latest example of an advertising video-on-demand service seeking to expand through being added to models of the leading TV brand with its new software platform, Haystack TV is expanding distribution through a new technology integration agreement with Hisense.





“We are pleased to bring Haystack’s carefully curated and customised blend of local, national and international news to our platform,” said Guy Edri, EVP of business development for Hisense’s Vidaa platform. Tailored to each viewer, Haystack TV delivers a mix of the day’s top headlines and other news tuned to specific interests and preferred news sources from its library of more than 250 trusted premium news sources covering 85% of local US markets. With the addition of the Vidaa platform, Haystack TV is available worldwide for free on the Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku streaming platforms ; LG, Samsung and Vizio Smart TVs; Android and iOS mobile devices; and online at www.haystack.tv Under the terms of the deal, Hisense will pre-install and place the Haystack TV app prominently on its new Vidaa smart TV platform which aggregates free content from global and local players.“Haystack is very pleased to bring our one-of-a-kind news experience to the Vidaa platform,” said Haystack TV CEO and co-founder Daniel Barreto. “Haystack TV’s partnership with Hisense - and its impressive line-up of 2020 TVs - will help fuel our rapid growth for 2020 and beyond.”“We are pleased to bring Haystack’s carefully curated and customised blend of local, national and international news to our platform,” said Guy Edri, EVP of business development for Hisense’s Vidaa platform.