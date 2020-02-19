British TV manufacturer Cello has unveiled the launch of the a FreeviewPlay range of high-definition smart TVs.





Priced from £179.99 (24-inch) Available in screen sizes from 24 inches up to 50 inches, the TV sets incorporate the netgem.tv IPTV service, offering free and premium, live and on-demand streaming, including Alexa voice control.netgem.tv offers live, on-demand, paid-for and Freeview content through one interface. Its library incorporates over 100 live TV channels including the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 as well as content from Amazon Prime Video, Rakuten, YouTube, Hayu as well as other TV channels and other on-demand services added through a personalised recommendation bundle. These include the leading catch-up apps including BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All4, My5 and UKTV.“The way in which customers enjoy TV is evolving,” commented Cello Electronics CEO Brian Palmer. “Long gone are the days of traditional channel viewing, the British consumer wants the ability to watch whatever they want whenever they want. Cello TV owners can get the best in on-demand entertainment with a British-built TV.”Sylvain Thevenot, managing director of netgem.tv added: “We’re dedicated to bringing British viewers a better value option than the traditional pay-TV model, that includes a fantastic experience that doesn’t stop at the point of purchase of a new TV. We are delighted to be working with Cello to ensure that consumers get the TV experience they deserve at a price that is affordable year after year.”Priced from £179.99 (24-inch) the Cello FreeviewPlay Smart Full HD LED TV with integrated Alexa is available now from a range of retailers including Amazon, eBay and TV Village.