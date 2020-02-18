



Strengthening its presence in the sports genre, Sony Pictures Television has made a significant investment in UK sports production company Whisper.

Co-founded by former F1 driver and current F1 commentator David Coulthard, CEO Sunil Patel and broadcaster Jake Humphrey (pictured left to right), The Whisper Group comprises live sports and non-scripted production company Whisper, Chapter 3 Graphics and East Media.



The company produces sports entertainment shows, including coverage of NFL, the Paralympics, Formula One, SailGP, Women’s Super League, International Cricket and W Series, amongst others. It has recently retained Formula One for Channel 4 and has a number of additional upcoming productions for 2020, which are yet to be announced.



SPT sees the investment is in keeping with its wider strategy of diversifying the group’s production portfolio, which has included the launching of pop culture-focused creative label Human Media in 2018, and further broadening into children’s programming with the acquisition of Silvergate Media in December 2019.

“This is big news for Whisper,” commented Patel. “Our absolute belief is that Entertainment is Everything and Sony Pictures Television is one of the top players in the entertainment world. Sport is at our heart and we’ll remain committed to immersive sports broadcasting, however, we have other ambitions which this move can help us to realise. We are keen to grow internationally and to develop formats that can help build an exciting IP catalogue.”



Co-founder Coulthard added: “The company’s progression from 2010, when we were established, to now has been remarkable and this significant agreement marks a new stage for Whisper and its continuing growth. The weight of experience and expertise at Sony Pictures Television can directly help us progress into new areas while continuing with our award-winning sports coverage, which is what attracted SPT to us in the first place.”



For SPT’s part, Wayne Garvie, president, international production, remarked: “Whisper has become one of the most talked about production companies in the UK. Very quickly, it has established itself as an innovative leader in sports content. We are thrilled to be joining Sunil, David, Jake and the team in helping to take Whisper to the next level.”



The SPT investment begins with immediate effect and the deal brings to an end the involvement of the Channel 4 Indie Growth Fund with Whisper. In 2015, the Fund — designed to support the UK creative sector by taking minority stakes in SMEs to help them to grow their business to the next stag — took a minority stake in the burgeoning company which Whisper regards as proving to be the springboard that the company needed at that time.



“We would never be where we are today without the trust and belief that was placed in us by Channel 4,” Patel noted. “They have been a fantastic partner and we thank them for everything they have done with and for us over the last four and a half years.”