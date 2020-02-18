The first Cisco Annual Internet Report, the evolution of the renowned Visual Networking Index, has predicted a continuous rise in internet users, devices, connections, and more demand on the network than anyone could have imagined.
The study forecasts that two-thirds of the global population will have internet access by 2023, with 5.3 billion global internet users on 29.3 billion connected devices, with average broadband speeds rising from 46Mbps to 110Mbps. Furthermore it suggests that by 2023 nearly half of all devices and connections will be video capable, while the quality and definition of video is continuing to improve. Two-thirds of connected flat panel TV’s will likely support 4K video content by this time.
Average Wi-Fi speeds are likely to triple from their current level to reach 92Mbps, and average mobile speeds will also more than triple to reach 44Mbps, it said. Wi-Fi speed advances include performance innovations provided by new Wi-Fi 6 capabilities. Cisco also calculates that in three years’ time there will be 3.6 networked devices or connections per person and nearly 10 devices and connections per household.
One of the key findings from the study was that the future will be an increasingly mobile connected world. The study predicts that, by 2023, 45% of all networked devices will be mobile-connected – 3G and below, 4G, 5G or Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) – and 55% will be wired or connected over Wi-Fi. Global 5G connections are forecast to represent 10.6% of total mobile connections in 2023, compared with 0.0% zero in 2018.
The Cisco Annual Internet Report also found that by 2023, a 5G connection will generate two and a half to three times more traffic than a 4G connection. Looking at what can actually be done with a so much faster network connection, Cisco noted that 4G growth and adoption was driven largely by the growth of smartphones and use of a wide variety of new mobile applications. It believes 5G will continue to support that activity/behaviour, but its initial growth will be driven by IoT applications and that 5G will deliver more dynamic mobile infrastructures for video among other uses.
