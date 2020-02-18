Expanding its European presence with its 24th facility, global cloud and edge solutions provider G-Core Labs has opened a new hosting point in London.





The new location in the UK capital is said to have one of the best connections on the local market with an average response time of 19 ms according to Citrix independent analytics. system). The infrastructure in London also became a part of the G-Core Labs global content delivery network.



The company also noted that the UK was one of the world's leaders in terms of Internet penetration among its population, approaching 95%, while a third of residents use streaming as the main way to view video content.



“The UK is one of the most important centres of the global network. The development of point of presence here, on the one hand, expands the choice for companies and teams who want to have their own dedicated server in Western Europe with high-quality equipment and round-the-clock support," said G-Core Labs managing director Andre Reitenbach.



“The point of presence guarantees the server access speed of 200 Mbit/s, has no traffic restrictions and is located in a certified Tier III data centre. Our CDN servers, also located in London, allow us to provide almost instant delivery of the heaviest content to the local audience and customers, including video broadcasts, premium games or demo videos of online stores.”



extends to five continents and includes more than 60 points of presence, over 5000 peering partners, and in excess of 300 cache servers. Total network capacity is 10+ Tbit/sec. All G-Core Labs servers are said to be protected from DDoS attacks using G-proprietary technology for intelligent filtering of network traffic.



