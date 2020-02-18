In a move that it says will no less than shake up the TV market, BT has announced a range of new TV packages integrated within its TV service covering TV shows, films and sport.
Specifically, this will mean that the BT TV customers can watch from the one source Sky Atlantic original programming; box sets; films; live sporting action on Sky Sports from NOW TV and BT Sport in 4K; Amazon Prime Video; and Netflix in 4K.
The new 24-month TV packages will be launched on 21 February together with a pick of content bolt-ons to help customers choose a bundle that best suits their needs. Package prices starting at £10 a month, and customers have the flexibility to upgrade, downgrade, and bolt-on to enable their TV to adapt to changing lifestyles month-to-month. The five new flexible TV packages come with AMC programming exclusive to BT.
With NOW TV has fully integrated with BT TV, customers can now watch, pause, rewind and record premium Sky Entertainment and Sky Sports content on the BT TV platform. This says the provider means that BT TV is the only place where customers can have integrated access to BT Sport, NOW TV, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, with the same search and one simple bill.
Commenting on the move, Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s Consumer division said: “Life doesn’t stand still from month to month, so we don’t believe our customers’ TV should either.” Added NOW TV managing director Marina Storti: “There has never been a more interesting and dynamic time for the entertainment industry than right now and we’re so thrilled to be able to launch NOW TV on BT at such an exciting time.”
Whilst generally positive about the new offer, Paolo Pescatore, technology, media and telco analyst at PP Foresight said that BT’s move was well overdue and to him felt like a last ditch effort to be successful in TV. He remarked: “aggregation is the holy grail. BT has done a superb job of introducing some novel features and bringing together key services all in one place. This will strongly resonate with users. However, it is unlikely to pose a considerable threat to Sky who in turn will be able to bundle BT Sport into its own packages. In the future expect this new TV platform to be bundled with BT Halo which will further strengthen its premium convergent offering.”
