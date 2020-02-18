Leading live US sports, news and entertainment TV streaming service fuboTV has added the HD feeds of the adventure sports and lifestyle programming from Insight TV to its Adventure Plus package.
fuboTV subscribers will receive Insight TV’s linear HD channel when they subscribe to the add-on channel package which already features programming from Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, World Fishing Network, Outside TV and MAVTV and in HD. The Adventure Plus package is the home of outdoor sports, extreme sports and other pursuits.
“Insight TV is a perfect fit for fuboTV’s adventure-loving subscribers and a great compliment to our sports programming,” said Mihir Shah, senior director, content strategy and analysis, fuboTV. “We’re very excited to be able to offer subscribers even more of this kind of high-quality content, and…we are able to provide a really unique, exhilarating TV event.”
As it was sealing the deal Insight TV has also signed a distribution agreement with Service Electric Cable and Communications which has deployed 4K set top boxes throughout Pennsylvania.
The launches on fuboTV and Service Electric come just in time for Insight viewers to enjoy the first-ever live stream from the Winter edition of Europe’s largest EDM (Electronic Dance Music) music festival, Tomorrowland. Insight TV will stream performances from the Tomorrowland MainStage in the French Alps live in 4K UHD and HD. Insight TV and Tomorrowland will also co-produce content including short-form programme People of Tomorrowland, which will feature profiles of the festival’s attendees, and an exclusive documentary on DJ duo VINI VICI, providing an intimate look in their life on the road.
“In this competitive environment, we have the advantage of being leaders in the production and distribution of high-quality 4K UHD and HD content and millennial-focused channels,” added Mark Romano, VP Americas, Insight TV. “Now, with our partnership with Tomorrowland, we are adding the ability to deliver live streams from some of the most relevant and exciting events in the world. fuboTV and Service Electric viewers are just getting introduced to our content and are in for an unforgettable experience on Insight TV.”
