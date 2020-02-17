Data from PCCW Media Group’s over-the-top service Viu has shown that the pan-Asian offer achieved unprecedented growth in 2019.
By the end of the year, the service was said to have attracted 41.4 million monthly active users (MAU), up 35% year-on-year, demonstrating, said the company, its increasing highly- engaged user base. Fuelled by what was called award-winning content and a sticky service, video views grew 69% in 2019 compared with the previous year to reach 57 billion for the year. 2019. The expanding user base and increased engagement has supported the growth in its video segment revenue which grew by 32% in 2019.
During the year, more than two-fifths of the service’s customers watched Viu Original productions and those titles are ranked within the top five shows viewed, amongst all new titles launched in 2019. Viu focuses on three key areas when developing Viu Original - creating original properties based on analytics and insights of consumption on the platform; innovating new production concepts such as My Bubble Tea (Thailand), a drama drawn from youth-oriented stories and online fan fictions; and locally adapting globally acclaimed properties, such as Black (Malaysia).
According to App Annie rankings, Viu ranked number two in IAP revenue, monthly active users, total time and average time per user respectively in December 2019 among top entertainment category video streaming apps in the Greater Southeast Asia area of Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand. In each regard the service was second only to Netflix.
“We have a passion for storytelling that cuts across languages and cultural settings, and are drawn to universal stories told through a local lens,” said Janice Lee, managing director PCCW Media Group and chief executive officer of Viu. “We thank our partners and Viuers for enabling us to reach new heights, taking our service to scale and improving our service based on feedback through content usage. This year we will continue to develop original content and identify opportunities to build up local talent ecosystems in Asia, along the lines of the Viu Pitching Forum and Viu Shorts! Competitions which we established.”
For 2020, Viu has committed to showcasing Korean content and Viu Original productions to online audiences across markets in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Oscar winning film Parasite will be available on Viu in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines from February 2020.
In addition, a number of key adaptations will be coming out of Indonesia and Malaysia. These include an Asian remake of Warner Bros. International Television Production’s Pretty Little Liars. Localised in Bahasa and filmed in Bali, the series follows a group of four estranged undergrads whose group has fallen apart when their former leader went missing. The girls come back together in the face of danger, when they begin receiving messages from a mysterious figure who threatens to expose their darkest secrets. It is expected to air in Q1 2020 with an ensemble cast featuring Yuki Kato, Anya Geraldine, Eyka Farhana, Valerie Thomas and Shindy Huang.
The Bridge 2 is a collaboration between HBO Asia and Viu to create the second season of Endemol Shine Group’s global hit. Riding on the success of the first season, season two will pick up one year after where the story ended in season one. A yacht registered in Singapore drifts ashore in Johor with a deceased Indonesian family on board. Investigating the slew of serial killings that follow, the characters become mired in a web of treachery, deceit and personal tragedy. It is expected to air in Q2 2020 with Ario Bayo joining returning cast Bront Palarae and Rebecca Lim in the lead roles.
