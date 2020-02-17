Further marking the 4K Ultra HD HDR broadcaster and content creator’s growth across Europe, Insight TV has announced its latest launch on Polish cable platforms East & West, City Net and Gawex.
Insight TV is available in 4K UHD HDR with Polish audio on Astra at 19.2 degrees East. The deal with East & West will see the network’s subscribers able to access Insight TV’s content in fully immersive 4K UHD HDR. Insight TVs line-up includes the recently launched martial arts show Story of Masters featuring Hollywood legend Dan Fogler and Ghost Chasers: Exploring the Other Side, which follows the adventures of famed urban explorers and YouTube stars Josh and Cody. Viewers can also look forward to the anticipated Tomorrowland LIVE broadcast in 4K UHD HDR in March 2020.
Commenting on the deal, brokered by Insight TV partner 2EndsTelecom, East & West director Renata Wojciechowska said: “We are very excited to be working with Insight TV to bring their high-quality UHD content to an increased Polish audience. We are committed to taking our viewers on new adventures and are thrilled to share Insight TVs engaging and inspiring stories.”
Insight TV chief commercial officer Graeme Stanley, added: “This announcement marks our second Polish distribution deal in 2020 and demonstrates our commitment to providing engaging and adventurous content to Polish viewers. We always strive to work with the best platforms worldwide and the East & West network is a perfect partner to offer our content to Polish audiences.”
