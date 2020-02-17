Content protection and multiscreen TV solutions provider Nagra has extended its partnership with the Norwegian Film Institute (NFI) to enable secure storage and one-click distribution of its films to more than 170 film festivals worldwide.





“Secure, efficient and smart content workflows are a must in today’s film distribution environment and were extremely proud that the NFI has entrusted us to store and distribute its film assets,” added Morten Solbakken, EVP and COO DTV at The storage and distribution are enabled by Nagra’s DVnor Organizer media asset management platform integrated with its content protection technologies. The solution is designed to enable the NFI to receive, store and distribute new cinema titles in high-quality from all the major Norwegian film producers and production companies, as well as store more than 300 catalogue titles. It will also provide subtitling packages in different languages. DVnor Organizer aims to give content owners full control of their master files, with automated ingestion, quality control and secure storage. Files are transcoded and distributed worldwide from the Nagra cloud using Nagra content security and NexGuard forensic watermarking solutions. Nagra currently provides a library solution to the NFI allowing all Norwegian citizens with a public library card to have access to their film catalogue.“We’re delighted to extend our collaboration with Nagra and the DVnor team on the deployment of a media asset solution that will make it easy for us to store and distribute our film assets around the world in a highly secure environment with just one click,” explained Stine Helgeland, head of department communications, strategic insight and international relations of the NFI . “The best part is that all of our needs are met with one solution, making the process extremely efficient and streamlined.”“Secure, efficient and smart content workflows are a must in today’s film distribution environment and were extremely proud that the NFI has entrusted us to store and distribute its film assets,” added Morten Solbakken, EVP and COO DTV at Nagra . “Our solutions are designed for film and content owners giving them with the peace of mind that their valuable content remains secure at every step of the process.”