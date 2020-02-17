In a move that will see a variety of content for the media giant's divisions made available on an exclusive basis across the Nordic region, Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT) and The Walt Disney Company Nordic have extended their long-term content relationship in a multi-year deal.
Under the terms of the contract, NENT Group’s Viaplay streaming service and Viasat pay-TV channels will now or the first time, have the exclusive first-pay window for the latest blockbuster films from 20th Century Studios in the Nordic region. Viaplay viewers can also continue to enjoy new and established ABC series such as Grey’s Anatomy and other select 20th Century Studios library films. In addition, Disney’s boutique of channels including Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD will continue to be available to Viasat subscribers across the Nordic region.
The 20th Century Studios first-pay window film slate for 2020 includes critically acclaimed and Oscar-winning titles such as Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite and the 2020 Oscar-nominated JoJo Rabbit and Ford v Ferrari, alongside the latest in the Terminator franchise. The 20th Century Studios library includes film properties such as Alien, Planet of the Apes, Die Hard and Deadpool (pictured), along with classics like Pretty Woman and Braveheart.
Two of ABC’s recent series will also receive Nordic premieres on NENT Group’s platforms: the sci-fi mystery thriller Emergence and Good Trouble. The latter is a spin-off from the hit drama The Fosters, which has a dedicated following amongst young adult audiences in the US and on Viaplay in the Nordic region.
In addition, NENT Group will continue to offer Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD to its Viasat pay-TV subscribers across Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland. Viasat subscribers will also have access to extended catch-up of the latest series from the Disney TV channels.
Commenting on the deal, Filippa Wallestam, NENT Group chief content officer said: “This agreement will extend our relationship with Disney to nearly 20 years and showcases both the popularity of their content with our viewers and the fantastic viewing experiences available on Viaplay and Viasat. We will now show even more of the world’s biggest films and series for years to come.”
Added Hans van Rijn, SVP and country manager of The Walt Disney Company Nordic: “We are delighted to extend and expand our content partnership with NENT Group as we together look to bring Nordic audiences more original stories across more screens from the legendary 20th Century Studios. Furthermore, we are thrilled to continue to offer Viasat subscribers our full portfolio of the Disney TV channels.”
