As part of its strategy to combine media and technology, and progress the advancement of addressable TV in many European markets, FreeWheel has appointed Virginie Dremeaux as executive director, product and sales marketing international.





Dremeaux brings more than 20 years’ experience in the TV and digital industry, including heading up Canal+ Group's digital marketing department for more than a decade. At Canal+ Group she held the position of digital marketing director in the advertising department and was tasked with role optimising the monetisation of TV inventory across all digital media.



Based in Paris, Dremeaux will report to Maria Weaver, CMO of Comcast Advertising and will focus on accelerating the launch of



Commenting on her appointment, Dremeaux said: “I am delighted to join an international company that has supported the advancement of the TV advertising industry, and in particular the development of addressable TV, in both European and US markets. Faced with the challenge of the paradigm shift that is taking place, I will use my expertise to drive advertising innovation projects for both content publishers and buyers.”



"Virginie's extensive background in television and digital makes her the ideal person to help respond to current industry challenges, particularly surrounding addressable advertising," added Weaver." Her in-depth knowledge of the issues media and advertising agencies face will enable FreeWheel to implement targeted strategies to address their needs."